The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
The gingerbread house workshop will be 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Victoria Community Center annex. Kits will be provided while supplies last.
The workshop will include a new feature this year, Santa’s Helper Avenue. Children will be able to visit booths to receive craft kits and other items from city departments and community organizations.
“We had a great experience partnering with Blue Santa and Explore Victoria during the drive-thru workshop, so we wanted to expand on those partnerships,” said Youth Programs Supervisor Noelle Elkins.
Elkins, who joined the Victoria Public Library in late 2021, said participating in the drive-thru workshop left her with a strong impression of how important the gingerbread house workshop is to many families.
“We’re looking forward to doing the workshop in person and having those more personal interactions with our kids during our biggest event of the year,” Elkins said.
Funding for the workshop is provided by the Friends of the Victoria Public Library, a volunteer organization that raises funds for library events through book sales and membership fees.
For more information about library events and programs, visit victoriatx.gov/library.