When the Victoria Public Library first opened in the 1970s, libraries were mainly warehouses for books.
Since then, the scope of services that are expected from a public library has grown and changed, and the Victoria Public Library has kept up with the times with its events and educational programming, digital collections, access to technology and other services.
In order to better tailor the library’s resources to the community’s unique needs, the library is launching a strategic planning effort that will guide the library’s growth and development during the next three to five years.
Residents can visit www.victoriatx.gov/library to respond to a survey that asks them to describe whether and how they use the library and what types of services they would like to see. The deadline to respond is June 3.
The library will also host a series of public meetings where residents can learn about changes taking place in libraries around the U.S. and discuss whether similar programs could be beneficial in Victoria:
- May 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bronte Room in the Victoria Public Library
- May 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Vickers Elementary School Library
- May 10, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Bronte Room in the Victoria Public Library
- May 10, 6-7 p.m. at Meals on Wheels Victoria
Each participant will need an internet-enabled device or a cellphone with texting to respond to polling questions during the meetings.
The meetings are also open to remote attendance through Zoom. Visit www.victoriatx.gov/library for information about how to join through Zoom.
Registration is encouraged (but not required) to help staff plan for seating and food. To register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/libraryevents.
The Victoria Public Library is working with consultant Maureen Arndt, a library architect who has helped to reshape more than 220 libraries across the country. Arndt has already met with library staff to discuss how the library’s space might be reorganized to better meet operational needs.
After the community input phase finishes, Arndt will meet with the Victoria Public Library advisory board, the Friends of the Library and the City Council before drafting the final plan, which is expected to be brought to the council for adoption in the fall.
To receive updates about library events and programs, follow the Victoria Public Library on Facebook.
