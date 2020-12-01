The Victoria Public Library is inviting Victoria families to enjoy the holiday season safely during its drive-thru gingerbread house workshop Dec. 12 and its interactive walkthrough story Dec. 7-19.
“We always have a huge turnout for the gingerbread house workshop,” said Katie Talhelm, program services lead. “We wanted to find a creative way to continue the tradition safely and also host a new event.”
The gingerbread house workshop is returning for its 29th year and will be offered in a drive-thru, take-home format from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Families can pick up all the supplies they’ll need at home: a gingerbread house kit, a fabric gingerbread man kit, hot cocoa mix and activity sheets. There is no cost to the public to participate.
Traffic will enter at the intersection of Main and Commercial streets, then travel south along Main Street and circle DeLeon Plaza. Streets in the area will be blocked off to facilitate the flow of traffic and ensure that attendees use the designated entrance. Library staff will wear facial coverings and protective gloves. Event attendees may not leave their vehicles.
Kits will be provided while supplies last. The Victoria Public Library will provide updates on its supply and other details on the day of the event via its Facebook page.
For the first time this year, the library will host a Story Walk downtown. This self-paced interactive display will feature chapters of a story posted in business windows and other prominent locations. Modeled after the popular “Choose Your Own Adventure” book series, the event will require participants to walk to different locations downtown based on the choices they make within the story.
The Story Walk will be on display Dec. 7-19. The first chapter will be located at the Victoria Public Library. Public services librarian Brianna Valenzuela said the event likely will be most appealing to older children and adults.
“Residents will get to explore downtown as they progress through the story and retrace their steps to read the different possible endings,” Valenzuela said. “And if they want to take a break, we hope they’ll go inside and visit some of our downtown businesses.”
The library continues to offer virtual events and take-home crafts as a safe alternative to in-person programming. Upcoming seasonal crafts for kids include snow globes on Wednesday, Rockin’ Reindeer on Dec. 10 and Playful Penguins on Dec. 16.
For more information about upcoming library events, visit the Victoria Public Library’s Facebook page or view the event calendar at victoriatx.gov/library.
