The city of Victoria will receive a matching grant for up to $621,509 from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to repair the Riverside Park duck pond, according to a news release issued Friday.
After initially not being recommended for the grant, city staff said they would visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department headquarters in Austin to argue their case.
“We are excited to receive this funding to repair an iconic structure that many of our residents have been missing,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne in the news release. “The city is committed to pursuing grant funding for projects, which will allow us to improve our city and our amenities in a fiscally responsible manner.”
The duck pond was first closed in 2018 because of sidewalk damage after Hurricane Harvey. After a contract to repair the sidewalk and dredge the pond was awarded, crews discovered structural damage that required more extensive rebuilding.
In May 2020, the City Council approved a design contract for the new duck pond. The total renovation is expected to cost $1.25 million.
In October, to offset those costs, the Council approved an application for a matching grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. But in order to be eligible for the grant, the city was not able to proceed with construction until they learned whether they would receive the grant.
Construction on the pond will not begin until Texas Parks and Wildlife officials can tour the site and review documents, according to the news release.
Construction is expected to begin within the next four months and be completed by the first half of 2022.
The city is in the process of developing a new Parks and Recreation master plan with input from Victoria residents. Grants administrator Katy Connally explained to Council in a recent meeting that when grant providers decide which projects to fund, they often consider how a project is aligned with its city’s comprehensive plan or master plans.
Having an updated parks and recreation master plan will help city officials seek grant funding for changes and improvements residents would like to see, according to the news release.
