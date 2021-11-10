Wednesday marked one year since United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, began serving the Victoria Regional Airport, and airport Executive Director Lenny Llerena says residents have given "very positive feedback” about the change.
“The community of Victoria is very fortunate to have a big-name carrier like United Express to service our area,” Llerena said. “We’re spoiled by the advantage of connecting almost anywhere in the world with our hometown airport.”
In spite of the effects of COVID-19 on air travel, the airport enplaned 4,987 passengers out of Victoria from January to October, its strongest performance to date for that time frame since 2008.
The airport receives federal funding based on the number of passengers it serves per year. Llerena encouraged residents to help the airport boost its enplanements by trying United Express.
“The economic impact of our local airport is immeasurable,” Llerena said. “The ability to fly in and out of Victoria is attractive to big companies that don’t want to send their employees on a two-hour drive to Houston. By flying local, residents are helping to grow our economy.”
According to Llerena, some of the changes that have been best received by passengers include:
- A larger jet: United Express operates a 50-seat passenger jet with air-conditioning and a flight attendant.
- Booking and rewards through United: Passengers can book flights to any United destination through the United Airlines app. Flights from Victoria are also eligible for miles through United’s frequent flyer program, MileagePlus.
- Free rebooking: If a passenger’s flight is delayed, United will handle their rebooking at no extra cost.
- Baggage routing: Passengers can check their bags through to their final destinations without having to re-check them in Houston.
To book a flight, visit united.com or download the United Airlines app on your smartphone.
