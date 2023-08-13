The Victoria Regional Airport wants to market its flights to help reach its enplanement goal.
Airport management will be at Monday's Victoria Commissioners Court meeting with plans for marketing and promotions.
The airport has had 6,000 enplanements so far this year. Its goal is to reach 10,000 by the end of this year. the enplanements are only counted on passengers who fly from Victoria.
"The airport reached 1,099 enplanements in July, which is a new record," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. "If it reaches its goal, this will be the first time the airport has reached this mark in over 15 years."
By achieving the goal of 10,000 enplanements, the airport could be eligible for $1 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Association.
The airport could be receiving grant for between $15 million-$20 million to build a brand new terminal, the judge said.
The grant, if approved, would be a 90/10 split, which means the federal government would pay for 90% of the project.