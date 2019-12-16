A 415-page report on Victoria County’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money didn’t satisfy critics who spoke during a commissioners court meeting Monday.
Standing in front of the commissioners and holding a three-ring binder containing the report, businessman John Clegg called it “severely lacking.”
“There’s nothing in here,” said Clegg, owner of Clegg Services. “This is mostly just the adjuster’s estimate of damages. This doesn’t tell us anything.”
The report includes an insurance adjustment of more than 300 pages, Clegg explained, which the report labels as a scope of work. Clegg said an insurance adjustment is not a scope of work.
However, Commissioner Kevin Janak said the report satisfied the concerns first raised in June by Victoria Regional Airport commissioners. He has spearheaded the county’s review of the work with Virtus Group, the out-of-state company that did millions in recovery work, and said he’s received positive community feedback.
The starkly opposing views came during court Monday when commissioners discussed the post-Hurricane Harvey report created by Janak and a small group of county employees. The group has been working on the report since March, and Janak commended the members for their efforts Monday. The discussion lasted about an hour and a half during the court’s four-hour meeting.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller also commended the group for their efforts and pointed to the report’s executive summary, which he said presents very clear facts, including how much money the county received and spent after Harvey.
Of the report’s recommendations, Zeller said he didn’t think there was anything more to be added.
“I’m not aware of any issues that the county encountered in this whole process that aren’t effectively addressed by implementing the recommendations in the report,” Zeller said.
But, he said, “it’s unfortunate” that the work group has been criticized over the report.
“I’ve actually heard people say in response to this report: ‘Well, where’s the rest of the money? This is Virtus; where’s the rest?’ as though there was something purposefully left out,” he said. “When in reality, like I mentioned, the entirety of those $3 million invoices are readily available and have been for a long time.”
But Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns, who has been the sole commissioner calling for an outside review of the county’s management of the recovery process, said questions remain.
“I don’t think the questions were necessarily about the amount and the dollars. I think more of it was about process, verification, how this was presented to the auditor, how the whole project was run,” he said.
Burns pointed to an email from the Texas Association of Counties, which carries the county’s insurance, that said the emergency phase of recovery had ended two weeks after Harvey hit. The email said the county could resume following normal bidding laws.
The email was sent to Joyce Dean, then the county’s director of administrative services. Zeller provided the email after the Virtus controversy arose, but Burns said it had not previously been shared with the rest of the court. If it had been, Burns said, commissioners might have made a different decision about continuing under the emergency exemption and bypassing bidding laws.
Zeller questioned why Burns didn’t raise the concern in the past – “What on earth prevented you, in the two years after this email, from raising the questions and concerns that you raise now?” he asked him – and said he didn’t think it was a mistake that Dean didn’t put the letter on the court’s agenda.
After the meeting, Burns said he never saw the email until Zeller released it almost two years after Harvey. During the meeting, he emphasized he wanted an outside audit so the county wouldn’t make the same mistakes again and said he wouldn’t apologize for raising questions.
Other questions Clegg raised included how the court could be confident that the county got the best deal available for work, including the demolition cost of various county buildings. The report shows that more than $800,000 was paid for demolition.
“On $800,000 worth of demo, how do you know if you got a good deal? How do you know that that demo work is not worth $300,000?” he asked.
Clegg said he called the owner of Victoria’s Axis Demolition to ask whether they had been contacted about any of the demolition and was told they had not.
Zeller said the process regarding the demolition of buildings was “very much in the open” and discussed and voted on in public meetings.
Regardless, Clegg said, he didn’t think it was a part of the emergency.
“I contend that you could have taken the time, you could have spent another week or two and got some other quotes on that demo work,” he said. “That would not have hurt anybody; that was not an emergency.”
Zeller said had Clegg or anybody recommended that additional quotes be received or additional steps be taken, he was sure the court would have considered it.
“To two years after the fact come back and critique something that was not done that was never requested by anyone – I mean, that’s an easy role to play,” Zeller said.
“The public didn’t know about this,” Clegg responded. “This work was strictly handed out to Virtus over and over again.”
Zeller said he heard that Virtus did reach out to local contractors for work, but they were all tied up and unavailable after the hurricane.
Rick Collie, who previously worked with Citizens Medical Center for about 26 years, told commissioners Monday that he thought there has been a loss of confidence in commissioners’ court and county government by the public at large.
“You’ve lost confidence,” he said. “I think the way you can regain that confidence is getting an external audit. Somebody that does not work for the county.
“If you want to regain the confidence of the people and the voters, that’s what you’re going to have to do,” he continued.
When the report was released Dec. 9, Janak said questions remained because the county was awaiting additional documentation from the company related to an invoice for about $852,000. The county withheld about $352,000 while awaiting additional documentation from Virtus.
Last week, Virtus sent the county a binder full of information in response to the county’s Nov. 25 letter asking for the documentation. However, the county commissioners said they had not reviewed the material yet and, as of Monday evening, had not shared it with the public.
“Hopefully it’s everything we’ve requested,” Janak said.
Janak said the work group would go through the information Virtus sent page by page and it would all be scanned and put on the county’s website for the public to view.
Virtus has refused all requests for comment from the Advocate, citing a nondisclosure agreement. However, Zeller said Monday that the county does not have a nondisclosure agreement with the company.
“There’s no nondisclosure agreement with the county,” Zeller said. “They may have said they don’t disclose anything to the media, but there’s no nondisclosure agreement that exists. I don’t even think that’d be legal.”
Commissioner Danny Garcia said he trusts Janak when he says the next time a hurricane comes, the county will be prepared. To Clegg’s question about how the court knows it got the best deal on work, he said the court would not ever know because commissioners decided not to go out for bids.
“I think as we move forward and the comments that are being made by the public and the court,” Garcia said, “we also know what not to do and what we can do better because of it.”
