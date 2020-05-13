Voting information
Victoria County Republicans will discuss COVID-19 and the runoff elections at their May meeting.

The group, which will meet May 19 at party headquarters, will discuss "the Virus and how the Government handled it," according to a copy of the agenda.

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who represents Senate District 18 in Austin, is also scheduled to speak. Other topics for the group's discussion include the dates for runoff elections, early voting and Election Day.

The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 19 at 115 South Main St.

