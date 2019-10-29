At least one Victoria resident has received a text message about her voter registration status that is believed to be a scam.
Sandra Strickland said she received a message Sunday from an unknown number that told her she was not registered to vote.
“Sandra, this is George P. Bush. According to TX Sec of State, you’re not registered to vote. Can we mail you a voter reg form? Reply Y, N or Stop” the message read.
Strickland said she believed the message to be a scam immediately because she was confident she was registered to vote. She said she wants others to be wary of similar messages because they could lead people to share personal information or cause confusion and lead them not to vote.
“I thought ‘OK, I am registered to vote, I know that, I have my card and my license and everything I need,’” she said. “Someone is playing games and trying to keep people from voting, which is disappointing.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers may send messages asking for an individual’s personal information – such as their address, Social Security number or financial information – to pretend to register you to vote or help you check your voter registration status, when they really want to commit identity theft.
As a rule, the FTC says, organizations conducting legitimate voter registration drives will either contact you in person or give you a voter registration form that you fill out yourself. They will never ask you to provide your financial information.
Strickland on Tuesday morning went to the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center to vote early in person to adopt or reject the proposed constitutional amendments. As she thought, she was indeed registered to vote, and she showed the message to the county’s elections staff.
Margetta Hill, the county’s elections administrator, said Tuesday that she had not heard of anyone else receiving messages similar to the one sent to Strickland.
She said she thinks messages of this nature could confuse people and encouraged residents to call the elections office if they have any doubt about whether they are registered to vote.
“Hopefully, people will know if they are registered to vote and can ignore a message like that if they get one; but regardless, they can easily check by calling us,” she said. “If voters have any doubt, please call.”
Strickland also said she hopes the same message won’t be sent out to many residents or deter people from voting if they are registered.
“Everybody should be able to vote; I don’t care who you are or where you live, everybody should be able to vote, and there shouldn’t be purposeful confusion with it,” she said. “Voting is the American way.”
