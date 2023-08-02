Victoria residents may see lower property tax rates under the city's new budget.
City Manager Jesús Garza presented the official 2024 budget at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
A preview of the budget was originally presented in June at a special city council work session.
As of Tuesday, the city was expecting to receive an increase in sales tax revenue that could allow $840,000 into the budget, Garza said.
"It's positive news because we're able to in the first couple of years actually increase out sales tax revenue" Garza said.
Due to the additional revenue in sales tax, the property tax rate could decrease by 13%, he said
In addition, he said the public will be happy to know street renovation projects are on track to be completed.
A total of just over $27 million will go into street projects this year.
He said that 112 street infrastructure projects are expected to be done by 2025.
"Without a doubt, street infrastructure is a top three issue that I know our residents would like for us to continue to improve," he said. "We'll continue to do that, and I think that's awesome."
The City Council will have a special work session on Aug. 15 and their first budget public hearing on Aug. 29.
The budget for 2024 is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
"We appreciate every one of y'all on all the time and effort that has gotten us to this point and excited about lowering the tax rate," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said.