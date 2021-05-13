Residents of Crestwood Drive met with Victoria city officials Thursday evening to hear a proposal for restriping the road after residents raised concerns about the reconstructed section between North Ben Jordan and Laurent streets.
Residents first expressed concerns at a City Council meeting in April. Their primary issues were the speed at which traffic now moves, the lack of a barrier between the sidewalks and the traffic as well as a lack of street parking.
The proposed plan would remove the contentious center turn lane, put street parking along most of the south side of the street, and add barrier striping on the north side to encourage cars to hug the center lane.
The changes will cost $21,000 and require the city to change an ordinance banning street parking on Crestwood Drive, city officials said.
Deputy Police Chief Mark Jameson said that his department has spent the past two weeks working the area. In that time they have seen over 10,000 vehicles using the street each week with an average speed of 31 mph. The have issued several citations, including one he issued waiting for the meeting to begin, but the number was miniscule compared to the volume of cars going the speed limit, he said.
Robin Kinder has lived on the street for three years. She thought the proposed plan was a “great compromise” and was glad to hear there would be a buffer between the sidewalks and traffic.
She also said that she should’ve been more involved before construction was completed.
“I had no idea there was going to be a turn lane there,” she said. “I was a little surprised, but I put that back on myself for not being more involved. I’m sure they didn’t just spring it on us.”
City Council will hear the proposed design at Tuesday’s meeting, and city officials were hopeful the street could be restriped within the next couple months.
