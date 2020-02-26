The Victoria Police Foundation received a $1,500 grant from the Victoria Rotary to help defray costs of the foundation’s support of the Victoria Explorer Post #306 program.
The Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 was started by the Victoria Police Department for young adults ages 14 to 18 who have an interest in law enforcement, according to a news release from the police department.
The program is akin to a mini police academy where explorers are taught several aspects of being a police officer, including traffic stops, building searches, firearms, CPR and more. The explorers also participate in many community events such as Warrior’s Weekend, Bootfest and the Victoria Livestock Show.
Those who are interested in becoming a Victoria Police Explorer should contact Officer David Brogger at 361-485-3799 or at dbrogger@victoriatx.org.
