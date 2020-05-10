Safety and economic development are the top priorities for projects to come during the next 25 years in Victoria.
“Simply put, this (plan) prioritizes quality of life, economic development, safety and security,” said Maggie Bergeron, planning administrator for the city development services department. “There are big changes coming within the next 25 years.”
The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization in late April approved the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, a document that prioritizes federal funding and establishes goals and priorities for improving transportation within the county.
The plan outlines transportation projects through 2045 and is required to obtain federal funding for those projects. The long-range transportation plan is updated every five years based on new data and public input.
Part of the process when creating the plan includes gathering community input to understand the needs and priorities of the community, Bergeron said. She said a significant amount of feedback centered on improved public transportation, sidewalk projects, addressing congestion at local high schools and focusing on Interstate 69.
All of that feedback is represented in the plan, Bergeron said. For example, in regards to I-69, one project will reconstruct the main lanes of US 59, install a median barrier, install lighting and more between the Jackson County line and Telferner/BU 59 split.
Several other projects include installing sidewalks and lighting on various roads, which will help increase safety, Bergeron said.
The total cost for all of the roadway projects is estimated at $259 million.
Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia, who serves as chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization policy advisory committee, said safety is the first priority. The second priority, he said, is economic development.
“Anything that we can do to make sure I-69 is on the forefront, while we make sure not to jeopardize any safety projects, is the goal,” he said. “I-69 will just open up the door for economic development.”
Bergeron said all projects proposed projects made it into the finalized list of fiscally constrained projects. But, some are more long-term than others, and won’t be completed for a number of years.
“People might not see every project done in the next few years, but as it is right now, we were able to include all projects,” she said. “At the end of the day, the goal is to create transportation that is suited best for the community that it serves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.