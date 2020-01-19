The Victoria City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to hear an update on a pedestrian safety project planned near H-E-B on East Rio Grande Street, an area that has been the site of numerous deadly incidents and has spurred lengthy discussion among city officials.
In October 2018, the council moved forward with a plan to add signals to Azalea Street, realign Stolz Street and relocate H-E-B’s driveway, as opposed to a plan to make Stolz Street a cul-de-sac. In a memo to the council, Ken Gill, the city’s engineer, said the design process of the realignment project has begun, which includes surveying and preliminary design of the proposed realignment.
At the council’s meeting Dec. 17, Councilman Mark Loffgren asked City Manager Jesús Garza for an update on the project, days after Councilman Rafael De La Garza said it seemed like “H-E-B is balking at the plan.”
The council chose the realignment project in a 5-2 vote, with council members Loffgren and De La Garza voting against it.
During the discussion at that December meeting, Councilman Jeff Bauknight first clarified to the public that both the cul-de-sac and realignment options were options approved by engineers and presented to the council as viable options.
The city manager said while Bauknight was correct, it was the case that the cul-de-sac option was the option recommended by city staff. He said several factors led to that recommendation, including the fact it was H-E-B’s preferred choice as well as cost and complexity reasons.
“There was an opportunity with the preferred option to, I think we were going to do some type of land swap of some sort, that wouldn’t necessitate us acquiring property, which makes it less complicated,” he said. “Versus the second option, which was ultimately the one that received support from council through a resolution, is more complicated. It’s more expensive, more complicated and wasn’t necessarily H-E-B’s preferred choice either, simply because of the complications involved with it.”
He said H-E-B isn’t saying it isn’t in support of the realignment project, but is saying “this is more complicated, this is going to take longer.”
Councilwoman Jan Scott said at the December meeting that when she voted in favor of the realignment project in October, one of the factors that persuaded her was the discussion about the train blocking the intersection. Since that night, she said, she’s seen a train blocking the intersection several times, and doesn’t see drivers take Stolz Street to get around it.
“I’m not as convinced as I was that a cul-de-sac wouldn’t be a viable solution … so I’m reconsidering,” she said.
Garza said because it was a resolution that the council approved, if council does want to consider changing options, it would have to come as another resolution. Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled as only an update, which will be presented by Gill.
The anticipated construction completion for the Texas Department of TRansportation signal project, Stolz Street realignment project and H-E-B improvements is May 2021, Gill’s memo said.
Also on Tuesday, council is scheduled to hear a racial profiling report from Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig. The report is a compilation of data gathered as a result of motor vehicle traffic stops made by officers of the Victoria Police Department in 2019.
Texas law requires a racial profiling report be presented to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and to the governing body of each law enforcement agency on or before March 1 of each year.
