Victoria’s leaders are putting their heads together to find ways to better the city.
“Our community is growing whether we like it or not, slowly but surely, so whatever we do now is not only to enhance things for our current residents, but for our future residents as well,” City Manager Jesús Garza said Thursday.
Garza led a conversation during a special Victoria City Council meeting Friday scheduled for council members to review the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan and set priorities for the future.
Garza said the city needs to be intentional with the way the community is growing. The comprehensive plan was adopted in 2016, before Hurricane Harvey hit, he said, which means goals and concerns may have changed.
“Are we planning proactively for different situations and population growth of the community?” Garza asked. “That’s important as we look forward as a city and as a community.”
The council members re-evaluated the goals and priorities for land use and development; mobility; growth capacity and infrastructure; economic opportunities; and recreation and amenities.
Among efforts for new development, Garza referenced the ongoing Placido Benavides project, which will connect Navarro Street to Salem Road with almost 2 miles of new roadway, is well underway. The finished road will consist of a two-lane concrete section with an 8-foot-wide sidewalk for walkers and bicyclists.
Aside from relieving traffic on Navarro Street, city officials have said they hope the project will pave the way for more development.
Councilman Andrew Young said that under the umbrella of thinking about land use and development, it’s important for the city to be conscious of what actual families in the community can afford when the city uses the word “affordability.” What is an affordable home to one family isn't necessarily affordable for another, he said.
Councilwoman Josephine Soliz said the city can extend more effort into revitalizing the community’s Southside, which she said needs assistance, including retail opportunities, grocery stores and transportation.
Councilman Mark Loffgren said the No. 1 issue he hears from residents is about the city’s streets. Garza said he looks to the city’s budget to understand its priorities. He said though the city could always do more, its investment in streets is evident in the funds it commits annually.
About $13.4 million will be spent on residential street construction and maintenance, thoroughfare maintenance, street sweeping and street striping. The total is about $2 million more than what was set aside for streets in last year’s budget, Garza said.
The council members said they planned to meet more regularly to continue conversations about priorities for the city's future.
