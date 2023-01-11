The City of Victoria’s police and fire departments will host a monthly “Lunch and Learn” event at the Victoria Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18.
On the third Wednesday of each month, community members will have the opportunity to meet with public safety specialists, ask questions and receive free health screenings.
VCS Companies will give lessons on smartphone use for beginners.
To register for a health screening, visit www.victoriatx.gov/lunchandlearn.
Members of the Victoria Fire Department will provide basic vital sign checks, glucose assessments and heart screenings. They will also be able to answer basic health questions and provide information on what types of incidents are appropriate for an emergency room and what would be better seen at an urgent care clinic or doctor’s office.
For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department at 361-485-3808 or policeceu@victoriatx.gov.