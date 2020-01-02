Donald Reese, Victoria’s public works director and longtime city employee, will soon begin a new job as the assistant city manager in Brenham.
Reese, 45, has worked with the city of Victoria for about 20 years. His positions have included working as an accountant, utility billing supervisor, utility office manager, public services manager, assistant director of public works and director of public works.
Reese served as assistant director of public works from 2014 to 2017, when he was promoted to public works director. A native of Victoria, Reese said it’s “tough” to leave.
“After 20 years, I have a second family here with the city of Victoria,” he said Thursday. “There are some very close relationships here, so that’s tough to say goodbye to.”
Reese said he’s enjoyed his work with the city and looks back proudly on the many improvements made to Victoria throughout his years, including major construction projects, upgrades to the city’s streets and advancements to the city’s overall infrastructure.
“To think you can drive down the road and think ‘This is a street that we worked on,’ or go around town and think about how we replaced that water line, or how we made the new wastewater treatment plant happen, it’s all been very fulfilling,” he said.
The assistant city manager position in Brenham was intriguing, Reese said, because it specified there was a preference to hire someone with experience in utilities. Reese said his focus will be public services and utilities, and because the city has two utilities that Victoria does not have – an electric utility and a natural gas utility – the job will bring new challenges.
His work will also cross paths with departments including the city’s development services, parks and recreation, solid waste and the Brenham Municipal Airport.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenges and areas of work I’ll get to do in Brenham,” Reese said.
Victoria’s city manager, Jesús Garza, said Reese’s new opportunity is “a great one.” He said the replacement process for a new public works director is ongoing.
“We’re very excited for him,” he said. “Obviously it’s bittersweet because he’s been very loyal and will be missed by the city of Victoria, but it’s a great career opportunity for him.”
Reese said he has full confidence in the department’s current staff and future director.
“We’ve got a great group of people here. They’re very professional and they’re going to keep moving forward,” he said. “The success that the public works department isn’t because of me, it’s because of the whole staff.”
Reese’s last day with the city of Victoria is Jan. 8. He begins work in Brenham Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.