Shelves that carry hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and face masks at local stores were bare Monday as Victoria shoppers stocked up on supplies amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.
School district leaders in Bloomington have started paying custodians overtime to double up on efforts to keep classrooms clean.
Victoria’s H-E-B Plus! has begun limiting customers to only four bottles of hand sanitizer or hand soap per purchase – a limit that Curt and Carol Braykl met at the grocery store Monday afternoon.
“I'm sure there's going to be widespread cases,” said Curt Braykl about his prediction about the coronavirus going forward.
But local public health experts say there is no immediate need for alarm, as risk of contracting the virus in the Crossroads remains low. The experts say the best way to limit the spread of the virus, which has now been linked to six deaths in the U.S., is to wash your hands with soap and water.
“I know it sounds so simple and so basic and people don't like hearing it, but literally it is the most effective preventative measure we can take considering the current status of this virus,” said Brittany Burgess, epidemiologist for the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Proper hand washing is more effective than stockpiling hand sanitizer because hand washing will physically remove the virus from your actual hands, Burgess said.
The disease, known as COVID-19, has been confirmed in at least 43 patients in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although that number does not include Americans who were infected abroad and returned to the U.S. via State Department-chartered flights.
In Texas, the only patients confirmed to have the virus are people who contracted the infection while traveling abroad and who were sent to Texas for a two-week quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Victoria County, Burgess said.
Still, area school districts are taking extra caution to help prevent illness. Shawna Currie, the Victoria school district's director of communication, said Monday that the district is working to get disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers in all classrooms. She said the district is preparing in case the risk increases and schools need to be closed.
“We’re getting a plan in place, whether or not we’ll need it, so we aren’t trying to catch up later on,” she said.
Bloomington school district Superintendent Mark Anglin said Monday that the district has increased its use of disinfectant machines and has begun paying custodians overtime to clean more often than usual, including on weekends and evenings.
The University of Houston-Victoria has begun increasing its efforts to keep students informed about the virus, said communications manager Lauren Emerson. She said the university is adding digital signs across campus that will remind students about best practices to stay healthy.
She said the university is working with the University of Houston system at large to prepare for possible school closures if a risk of the virus increases locally.
If a case were to be suspected locally, the county’s public health team would investigate the situation and submit a specimen from the patient to the CDC for testing if criteria is met.
Patients with a suspected or confirmed case of the virus would be treated locally, Burgess said, unless the patient had a critical need that couldn’t be tended to in Victoria County. If a patient were being monitored, Burgess said, they would be isolated and placed under a “control order” directing them to avoid public spaces like work or school. Such a decision would require input from the county and city’s local health authority, Dr. John McNeill.
Texas has not yet seen what’s called community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, which causes people to be infected without realizing how they contracted the infection. The CDC has reported community spread of the virus in California, Oregon and Washington, where worried residents were photographed stocking up on supplies.
“I will always remind the public it's flu season. So the things that we should have at home to take care of ourselves for flu are things that we should have normally in stock,” Burgess said. “But I'm not going to say that we need to have an over abundance or go out and buy all the toilet paper or any of those things. This isn’t like a hurricane.”
Jesús Garza, Victoria’s city manager, said the city is working closely with public health staff and the Victoria Office of Emergency Management to keep residents informed. David Gonzalez, the county’s public health director, will present an update about the virus during Victoria’s City Council meeting Tuesday.
“We're working collaboratively with partners throughout the county and city to be on top of this,” he said.
Citizens Medical Center, Victoria County’s public hospital, has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to meet the needs of patients and staff, said hospital spokeswoman Jennifer McDaniel.
“The national suppliers are having some difficulty meeting the demands of stockpilers and we anticipate the demand will grow should COVID-19 become more widespread in the U.S.,” McDaniel said in an email.
As of Monday, testing for COVID-19 is at the discretion of the CDC and specimens from the state of Texas are sent to Atlanta for processing.
Both Citizens and DeTar Healthcare Systems are following the CDC guidelines for when someone is tested, according to their spokespeople.
McNeill said he’s working closely with the public health department to monitor coronavirus updates at the national and local level. He said there are “a lot of things ready to put in place if the risk increases.”
McNeill added that while he has seen some alarm, the public health department is being vigilant and will be transparent with sharing updates to the public as they come.
“I have not seen any widespread over-concern, but as you know, every big thing starts off small,” he said. “That’s just the truth, so we’re remaining cautious.”
