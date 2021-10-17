The city of Victoria plans to terminate the Small Business Recovery Program created in May 2020 in response to the pandemic, during Tuesday's meeting.
The city of Victoria contributed $500,000 toward the partner program with PeopleFund. Almost $350,000 went directly into the capital loan fund, which will all be refunded to the city after the program is terminated.
The program provided interest-free loans to qualifying small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The council was divided on whether to approve the program in 2020, but it ultimately passed in a 5-2 vote with former Mayor Rawley McCoy and councilmembers Mark Loffgren, Jan Scott, Josephine Soliz and Rafael De La Garza voting in favor of it, and council member Andrew Scott and Jeff Bauknight voting against.
Ultimately, only one business benefited from the program — Best Choice Mobility & Medical Equipment — although at least 40 other businesses applied for loans. Many either were denied because they did not qualify or received funding from elsewhere and withdrew their applications, according to past reporting by the Victoria Advocate.
The meeting agenda recommends terminating the program as "it is clear that demand for our local program is not there."
The council will hold another public hearing and a second reading of the updated animal and fowl related city code.
During the first reading of the new codes on Oct. 5, Victoria County Animal Control employees raised concerns about the proposal to extend the number of days an impounded animal must be held to at least five business days. They said the change could result in a large backlog and force the department to switch from an open intake model to a managed intake, where they would not be able to respond to calls regarding nonviolent strays or take in new owner surrenders.
Currently, animal control only has to hold an animal for three working days. In surveys the city conducted in September, however, 51% of respondents said they'd like to see the minimum number of days extended to five business days.
The proposed city code to be considered Tuesday keeps the new five day requirement. However, the ordinance will require a third reading before it goes into affect.
