The city of Victoria will change its water disinfection process starting June 30, but most residents will not notice a difference.
The city will resume using chloramines for water disinfection. The city previously used chlorine during the month of June. This temporary change takes place once per year and helps to maintain water quality.
Residents likely will not notice any difference in their water, although some changes in taste and odor are possible.
Dialysis patients may need to change their pretreatment schemes for their dialysis machines. Anyone conditioning water for fish or aquariums may need to change their pretreatment processes as well.
For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3380 or contact the Surface Water Treatment Plant at 361-485-3416.
