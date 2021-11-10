The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission's Public Transportation Services Department will be changing the Green Line fixed route service Thursday, as the City of Victoria celebrates Veterans Day with a parade downtown organized by the Victoria Veterans Council.
Beginning at 7 a.m., the Green Line bus will not stop at the following three bus stops:
- Main and Victoria Public Library
- Main and Santa Rosa Street
- Main and City Hall
Passengers looking to get downtown for the parade can get off at the Main and North streets stop. Once the parade is over, service downtown will resume as normal.
