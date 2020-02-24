Victoria and University of Houston-Victoria officials will host a public forum March 4 to give residents a chance to learn and ask questions about the long-anticipated Ben Wilson Street Corridor project.
The public meeting will allow residents to provide feedback as the design phase begins, according to a city news release. Those unable to attend will be able to watch the meeting live and submit questions on the city's Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.
“We want to provide an opportunity for surrounding neighbors or any stakeholder who’s interested in the project to come learn about the project and ask any questions,” City Manager Jesús A. Garza said in the release.
Victoria’s City Council hired engineering consulting firm Freese and Nichols to provide design services for the project. Residents will be able to view educational materials and discuss the project with representatives of Freese and Nichols as well as UHV and the city at the forum.
At the City Council's Jan. 21 meeting, a representative of Freese and Nichols provided an overview of the project, which increase pedestrian safety in the area, address some drainage issues, establish the Ben Wilson corridor as the entryway to the UHV campus and more.
