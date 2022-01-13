Vanessa Hicks-Callaway will open the Monday Victoria GOP meeting honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
King was an influential American civil rights leader whose birthday is celebrated every year on the third Monday in January. President Ronald Reagan signed this federal holiday into law in 1983, and the first observance nationwide was in 1986.
Victoria County GOP Chairman Bill Pozzi has invited all Republican candidates who appear on the March 1 Victoria County Republican Primary ballot to an in-person opportunity to introduce themselves to Victoria County Republican voters. Each candidate will have 2 minutes to speak.
Following the candidate forum, Pozzi will provide information about the upcoming Republican precinct, county, and state conventions.
The monthly county party meeting will be at the Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. at no charge.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Pozzi at 361-727-7029, or email billpozzi@gmail.com.
