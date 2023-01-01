The city of Victoria wants to connect its 11 off-channel reservoirs to help deliver water during times of drought and storms.
On Tuesday, the Victoria City Council is expected to consider approving an application to FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program for a grant to help fund the Off-Channel Reservoir Interconnect project.
The project will result in the connection of the off-channel reservoir system that will allow for quick and easy movement of water during storms, which can then be used to alleviate the annual effects of drought. It is a priority for the city to access available volume within its water supply and the proposed project will accomplish adding about 2,000-acre-feet of useful storage, according to a memo in the city council agenda package.
The total project is estimated to cost $4,361,410.31. If approved, FEMA is expected to cover 75% of the project, or about $3,271,057.73. The city will pick up the remaining 25%, about $1,090,352.58.
The city has a system of 11 off-channel reservoirs to store water for use when it is not possible to divert from the Guadalupe River during low-flow periods resulting from drought, according to the memo.
Because not all of the reservoirs are connected, if water needs to be transferred for city use, portable pumps must be used to move 40% of the water that is unavailable otherwise, which is a costly and time-consuming process, and not ideal during storms, according to the memo.
The city has contracted with Urban Engineering to conduct a pre-engineering study. The study, expected to be complete by February, will provide a more detailed analysis of proposed costs and expected volume of the total storage of the off-channel reservoirs, according to the memo.
Following the preliminary study, the Public Works Department plans to request a proposal from Urban Engineering for the design of the Off-Channel Reservoir Interconnect project.
In other business the council is expected to:
- Appoint members to the Tourism Advisory Board
- Approve a professional services agreement with Madden Media Preprint, for a tourism branding study, for $57,500.
- Consider the adoption of Library Collection Development Policies.