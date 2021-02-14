Victoria’s elected officials will decide Tuesday whether to buy a new software to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.
Victoria’s city and county governments are working with local hospitals to power Victoria’s vaccine “hub,” one of about 90 in the state that is responsible for rapidly vaccinating hundreds or thousands of people a day in exchange for a consistent supply of COVID-19 vaccine allocated by the state.
Like the rest of the state and country, Victoria residents have been frustrated by the wait times, busy signals, and websites they must navigate when trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Victoria’s vaccination hub. In Texas, there are more people eligible for the vaccine than there are doses to give them, creating a guaranteed bottleneck every time new vaccine doses are available in Victoria.
City and county officials have proposed purchasing scheduling software from the company Luminare to make the signup and vaccination process smoother. Victoria County officials agreed to pay their half of the $98,000 software last week. On Tuesday, Victoria’s city council will vote on whether to approve $69,000 in emergency COVID-19 expenses, covering the city’s half of the software and another $20,000 in related COVID-19 costs, according to the council packet.
Also Tuesday, the council is scheduled to have a public hearing on the city’s juvenile curfew, as it is required to do every three years. Victoria’s curfew prohibits anyone 17 years or younger to be unsupervised in a public place or in a business between 12:01 and 6 a.m. on weekdays and between 1 and 6 a.m. on weekends, according to city code. Penalties for violating the curfew can cost up to $500. The city’s municipal court issued 24 curfew citations in 2018, 10 citations in 2019, and 30 citations last year, according to the council packet. No changes are being proposed to the city’s existing juvenile curfew, but state code requires such ordinances to be reviewed every three years.
The council is also scheduled to receive annual reports from the city’s visitors bureau and Main Street program.
