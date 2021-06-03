The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation department will host its annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring a free live concert and fireworks show synced to music at the Victoria Community Center grounds.
“We’re excited to bring this event back because we know how important it is to our community,” said Kimberly Zygmant, assistant director of Parks & Recreation. “We hope residents will join us in celebrating our country and remembering those who fought for our freedom.”
New Orleans-based cover band Bag of Donuts will perform at 6:15 p.m. The group covers popular music from different eras using a combination of flamboyant style and audience participation, according to their website.
The Miller Lite Blastoff fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Residents can download the Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics app to listen to music synced to the fireworks show. The music will also be broadcast over the community center loudspeakers.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Ice chests are not allowed.
Proceeds from beer sales will benefit Honor 361, a nonprofit working to build a monument to honor local service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The event is sponsored by Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Miller Lite and 93.3 The Wolf.
Parks & Recreation is seeking food vendors for the event. To apply, call Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200. The deadline to apply is June 21. Space is limited, and vendors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
