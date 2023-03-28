Vietnam veterans will be honored with a gathering at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Patriot Park pavilion.
“We are holding this to honor the Vietnam veterans who didn’t come back. There were 58,000 American men and women killed in Vietnam,” said Rene Reyes, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Day gathering. They will also remember the 26 Victoria County men and women who were killed in Vietnam as well as the veterans who have died since their service.
Joe Pena, Vietnam veteran and survivor of the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, will be the guest speaker.
A military liaison from Congressman Michael Cloud’s office will also be present.
Gary Moses will serve as the master of ceremony. Reyes will provide the welcome. Veterans will have a chance to speak as well.
The program will begin with an opening prayer, singing of the national anthem and pledge to the U.S. flag. It will conclude with a prayer, 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
March 29 was set aside by President Richard Nixon in 1974 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29, 1973 was the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, and the day North Vietnam released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war, according to enidnews.com.
The veterans’ group will also be selling brick pavers to go around a memorial to the fallen Vietnam veterans from Victoria County and the pavilion. The pavers are $40 each.