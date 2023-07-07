As many as eight voting locations in Victoria County could close before the next election.
Elections Administrator Margetta Hill proposed a consolidation at a June 26 Commissioners Court meeting. Under the proposal, Victoria County would have 20 polling places if the following precincts were eliminated:
- Precinct 1 – Hopkins Elementary
- Precinct 8 – Shields Elementary
- Precinct 19 – Smith Elementary
- Precinct 28 – Wood Hi Community Center
- Precinct 30 – Our Savior's Lutheran Church
- Precinct 32 – VISD Administration Building
- Precinct 34 – Dudley Elementary
- Precinct 35 – FW Gross Early Education Center
Hill and other Victoria County officials believe closing the eight precincts would benefit poll workers in polling places with the highest foot traffic, such as the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, who could vote on the closures along with the other four members of the Commissioners Court as soon as Monday, said with a limited number of poll workers serving in elections, cutting precincts may be the most effective option for the county.
“I think it just makes sense all the way around to focus on the locations that are being most heavily utilized, "Zeller said. "Especially when there is a challenge to recruit these poll workers and election judges.
“This is something that we’ve looked at and discussed over many years and after having studied the issue and seen the trends. I think it merits consideration,” Zeller said. “The reality is that a lot of polling locations are busy and some are hardly used at all.”
During the May election in Victoria County, which included school board races and a vote on a $10-million bond for a new Victoria College student center, less than 10% of registered voters cast a ballot at each of the eight voting centers considered for closure, according to data from the county's elections office.
In November, only Precinct 28, Wood Hi Community Center, had a turnout of greater than 50% in an election cycle that featured multiple statewide races, including governor.
“I don’t anticipate this (the precinct closures) will have any effect on voter turnout, whether to increase it or decrease it,” Zeller said. “For folks who are motivated to go vote, it will be a very easy undertaking.”
Most voters in the eight precincts considered for closure would be transferred to a polling place within 2 miles from their current voting location, according to the the elections office in Victoria County. The exception is Precinct 28, since Wood Hi Community Center is 7.2 miles from the next closest option, Telferner Methodist Church.
Hill, the elections administrator, said in her June 26 proposal that state law requires the nearest voting center to be at least 16 miles from a resident.
Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Republican Party in Victoria County, said he will propose keeping four precincts — Hopkins, Shields, Smith and Wood Hi — out of the closure discussions. Pozzi said he and the 21 Republican precinct chairs agreed to support keeping the four precincts open.
"I don't want to disenfranchise anybody," Pozzi said. "That's not our goal and that's not (Democratic Party chair) Woodrow Wilson (Wagner)'s goal either."
An election judge in Victoria County said he has mixed feelings about the proposed closures.
“Whatever makes it more convenient to vote is a good thing, but only if they vote,” Harley Fisk said. “If they don’t come out, we’re going to see additional closures.”
Fisk said voters who do not have a car may not be able to access a new polling place.
“If I have to walk an extra mile, am I going to vote? Probably not,” Fisk said.
Leaders of the local Democratic and Republican parties agreed that closing polling places could make things better for poll workers in Victoria County.
Woodrow Wagner, the chair of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said he does not think anything nefarious is going on after he discussed the proposed closures with Hill and Pozzi.
“I think there’s some really good ideas there, and I don’t see Ms. Hill as having any kind of secret agenda — wanting to disenfranchise people, wanting to make it so the Republicans can win more or whatever else,” Wagner said.
Closing the precincts is not as significant as some might think, Wagner said.
“You start realizing that in some of these places there aren’t many registered voters to begin with,” Wagner said.
According to the Victoria County elections office, the precincts considered for closure have as few as 474 registered voters (Precinct 28 — Wood Hi Community Center) and as many as 2,818 (Precinct 19 — Smith Elementary).
Pozzi agreed with Wagner about closing precincts due to low turnout, but he said even lower turnout could occur if voters have to change where they cast their ballot.
"Less people would go to their polling place and not know where to go and that would translate into having less voters, and I don't like that," Pozzi said. "That makes me very nervous."
"Who cares if the person is a Democrat or Republican, as long as we have voter participation, that people buy into the system, that we are able to protect our democracy by having people participate in the system," Pozzi said. "That's the money in the bank right there."
The Commissioners Court plans to "discuss and consider" the precinct closure proposal at their Monday meeting, according to the agenda. The court meets on the second floor of the 1967 Victoria County Courthouse.
"One thing also to note is that this decision isn't forever, Zeller, the county judge, said. "If we see a need to add new polling locations or to reopen ones that are consolidated, Commissioners Court could do that in future elections."