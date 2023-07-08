Voting precincts will be the trending topic at the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.

At the meeting last this week, both party heads spoke about the potential closing of eight precincts due to low voter turnouts and volunteers.

While both party leaders agreed with the consolidation, there have been internal discussions from the Republican precinct leaders who are on the fence about closing some precincts.

"I think me and a number of people think that we shouldn't close all eight, that we should close four," said Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Republican Party in Victoria County.

Precinct 1 – Hopkins Elementary

Precinct 8 – Shields Elementary

Precinct 19 – Smith Elementary

Precinct 28 – Wood Hi Community Center

Precinct 30 – Our Savior's Lutheran Church

Precinct 32 – VISD Administration Building

Precinct 34 – Dudley Elementary

Precinct 35 – FW Gross Early Education Center

"The ones so far that I want to keep open are Hopkins, Shields, Smith and Wood Hi," Pozzi said.

Three of the four are within 2 miles of another precinct, with the exclusion of Wood High Community, that is 7.2 miles away from the nearest option.

Wood Hi has received the most concern out of all the precincts due to the distance and the high turnout that it received in the November election cycle (58.4%).

"The essence of the cutting down of the polling places is that we don't have enough people to work," Pozzi said. "It's very difficult to get people."

Both Democratic and Republican party leaders will attend Monday's meeting to go over the revised proposal.