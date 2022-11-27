The City of Victoria’s water supply was not affected when increased rainfall caused stormwater to overflow from the City’s wastewater collection system Saturday. The wastewater collection system is not connected to the water distribution system.
The City of Victoria experienced an overflow at the Odem Street Wastewater Plant, 1301 SW Ben Jordan St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Saturday. About 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater spilled onto the Odem Street Wastewater Plant site and the adjacent property owned by the City of Victoria. The overflowed water did not come into contact with the city’s drinking water.
The overflow was caused by debris blocking the primary bar screen, which caused water to overflow onto the plant site and adjacent city property. The unauthorized discharge was contained within city owned property and is being treated with sodium hypochlorite. Because the discharge does not pose a hazard to the public, residents do not need to take any action.
However, TCEQ requires the city to notify residents of any wastewater spill of 100,000 gallons or more at a public wastewater treatment and/or collection system. TCEQ also requires the city to publish the following precautionary statements. However, these statements are not applicable during this event due to the nature of the overflow and the absence of any impact to the water distribution system.
1. People using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
2. People who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. (Note: The city’s water supply is safe.)
3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. (NOTE: The spill was contained to city property.)
4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
For further information, please contact the Public Works Office at 361-485-3381.