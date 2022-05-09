The National Weather Service will sponsor a hurricane preparation forum two times Thursday at the University of Huston Victoria to prepare for hurricane season which starts June 1.
"We want people to be prepared for all outcomes," said Victoria County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jena West. "They definitely want to have a plan in place."
West informed the Victoria County Commissioners Court Monday morning of the upcoming event. She cautioned that residents should have a plan in place should it prove to be a peak hurricane season.
"We all know that there is a lot of uncertainty about hurricanes," West said.
The National Weather Service Corpus Christi Hurricane Town Hall Meeting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. Two separate presentations for residents will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The meeting will help residents to thinking of what they may have to prepare for. West recommended going to ready.gov to see how the government recommends putting a survival kit together, including prescription medications as well as cash (electronic pay methods may be out), water, food, a NOAA Weather Radio and first aid supplies. Kits should also include food for children and pets.
If prepared, residents can adapt to whatever the situation calls for. If they can stay at home, they can keep their supplies there. If ordered to evacuate, residents can be ready to take these items with them.
In case of bad weather, West said one thing residents had to be sure that their wireless emergency alerts were on. People have a tendency to shut them off when trying to sleep, ensuring that they will miss alerts.
"This is the quickest way to caution them," West said.
In other action, the Commissioners Court enacted a 90-day fire ban to offset the chance of fire in the current windy conditions.
Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo said the current high humidity was keeping the fires in check, but with no rain in the foreseeable future, only prescribed burns will be allowed. Burning of household trash must be in a barrel with a screened top.
Developers hoping to burn brush piles will have to wait until either the ban is lifted or rain comes, Castillo said.
"Nothing is coming right now," Castillo said in terms of rain. "We'll monitor it daily from now on out so we can lift it in 90 days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.