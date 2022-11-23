Windsor Street will close between Crestwood Drive and Melrose Avenue for one week starting Monday, weather permitting, for utility installation and paving operations.
During this time, traffic will be unable to turn from Windsor Street onto Crestwood Drive or vice versa.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. Phase II is expected to be fully complete by February.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.