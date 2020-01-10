Cynthia O’Brien said she never turns in a library book late.
The Nursery resident visits the Victoria Public Library at least every two weeks, where she takes her time scanning the shelves, referencing her detailed lists and stacking up her next books, TV shows and movies to check out.
“This is where I come for my adventures,” she said.
Because she visits the library consistently, O’Brien said she never racks up late fines – but the one time she did have an overdue book, it happened to be about one year ago, when the library was conducting its first fine amnesty program.
“I came in prepared to pay the late fee, and was told I didn’t have to,” she said. “It was only one day late, but it was a pleasant surprise hearing I wouldn’t need to pay.”
O’Brien’s slip up happened to be during the library’s fine amnesty program that took place during the month of January in 2019. The program allowed library users to request that any outstanding fees be waived, as long as they’ve returned the materials or paid for the replacement cost.
Because O’Brien’s book was just one day late, the fine would’ve been 10 cents, but it was waived instead.
“I thought, ‘I should’ve held on to more books to have a bigger fine,’” she laughed.
But for others, the price of an overdue book hasn’t always been cleared as easily.
As Joseph Lopez scanned the shelves just a few aisles away from O’Brien on Wednesday, he recalled the time his girlfriend was taken to jail about two years for having an overdue book.
Though many have questioned if jail time fits the crime, failure to pay accrued fines and fees may result in the borrower's account being turned over to the City of Victoria Municipal Court, according to the library’s website.
“It was tough,” Lopez said.
In the end, his girlfriend was able to take care of the situation, Lopez said, and the two of them visit the library to check out DVDs and books often. He said the library offering another opportunity to forgive fines would be a benefit for residents.
“For the library to help with fines, it is very helpful for people,” he said. “Nobody out here really helps people anymore.”
O’Brien agreed.
“If people can come back and start over, that’s a good thing,” she said. “And after helping them start over, it probably encourages people to be on time in the future.”
A growing trend
The Victoria Public Library’s fine amnesty program last January aligns with efforts made by a growing number of libraries across the country that are looking at more lenient approaches to handling overdue materials, said Dayna Williams-Capone, the library’s executive director. The lenient approaches help ensure obstacles aren’t placed in front of residents who might struggle to pay for overdue fines.
It has long been the case that libraries have relied on fines to discourage readers from returning books late, but even some of the country's largest public library systems are changing how they handle overdue fees, Williams-Capone said.
The American Library Association in 2019 passed a resolution which states that fines present an “economic barrier” to access of library materials and services. The resolution urges governing bodies of libraries to “strengthen funding support for libraries so they are not dependent on monetary fines as a necessary source of revenue.”
Williams-Capone was granted the authority to begin the fine forgiveness program by Victoria’s City Council in November 2018. The ordinance allows the library to offer an amnesty period no more than once a year.
One year after the first period, Williams-Capone, reflected on the program’s results. She said because of the growing trend, the library felt the program was worth trying, and found it to be “very successful.”
“We were responding to something that we’re seeing happening in libraries across the United States, and it was our chance to get our toe in the water and try this, and see how it would go for us,” she said. “Because fines and the lost materials create these barriers, it was something important to do.”
Among the measurements of success, Williams-Capone said 740 library users were able to clear their accounts, whether they had fines that totaled to cents or hundreds of dollars.
Additionally, more than 360 lost items were either returned or paid for during the month, and more than 800 library card accounts were either renewed or created.
Williams-Capone said some residents came in that had hefty fines from books they thought they had lost, but found, and were too embarrassed to bring back in. When they did, they were able to get everything settled and leave with a clean slate.
And when many people came in, they renewed their library card information and often opened cards for other family members, too.
“It was a number of people that came back into the library, got their card cleared up, and felt like ‘Oh, I should get a card for my child, and we can keep coming back here,’” she said. “It was very positive and spurred additional library usage even more.”
Cecilia Barham, current president of the Texas Library Association and director of the North Richland Hills Library in North Richland Hills, wrote in an email that the association is seeing public libraries of all sizes across the state implementing similar programs. Some eliminate fines entirely, others eliminate fines for children’s books and others offer amnesty, she wrote.
Additionally, Barham explained, some research shows that these programs can actually increase the material return rates. And, fine forgiveness programs “remove financial barriers to access and ensure equal access to everyone in the community.”
Because of the program’s success, Williams-Capone said the library does plan to offer the fine amnesty program again in 2020, but with other projects happening at the library, she can’t yet confirm when it will be. She said the public will be notified ahead of time.
Expanding ideas
Looking ahead, Williams-Capone said there are other possible routes to tear down barriers worth considering, too. One idea, she said, could be starting a program for kids to work down their fines by reading in the summer – fines would be forgiven based on how much reading a child does.
“That could be a nice way to encourage reading, and also remove fines from kids’ cards,” she said.
Or, the library could look into having a fine-free children’s library card altogether, she added.
“Of course, there’s a lot we need to research before taking any of these steps,” she said.
For now, Williams-Capone said she’s been glad to see the positive feedback from the community about last year’s program. And the hope among many residents that the library brings it again appears clear. Just before noon Wednesday at the library, Michelle Padron watched as her five children filled up baskets of books. Her kids are home-schooled, she said, and the family visits the library every few weeks to check out a new bundle of books.
She said the family checks out about 20 books at a time, and though they don’t often deal with late fines, she said another fine forgiveness period would be “surely beneficial.”
“Knowing that some people have gone to jail for overdue books or late fees, it seems like the punishment doesn’t really fit the crime,” she said. “You don’t want to encourage not turning in books, but if that’s the other end of the spectrum, I’d say forgiving fines is absolutely a good thing.”
Williams-Capone said the heart of the library revolves around being a space for everyone in the community. She said the fine amnesty program is an example of maintaining that philosophy.
“A public library is built upon the values and ideas that it is free and open to everyone,” she said. “The fines and the lost materials create a barrier, and if there’s a way to do something or work with people to work down fines, it’s a good thing for a community to do.”
