Fine amnesty program results

740 patrons cleared their accounts, whether it was a $.10 fine or $200 fine. Before Jan. 1, 2019, they had had at least one bill on their account, and as of Jan. 31, 2019, their account balance was $0.00.

Of the 740 patrons, 246 had previously been “blocked” in the system.

Of the 246 patrons, 137 of these patrons had lost materials on their records.

363 Lost items were either returned or paid for during amnesty. The total cost for these items was $7,423.23; this total does not include the processing fees. If you include processing fees, the total was $11,036.23.

A total of $8,163 was cleared off patron records. This includes damaged, overdue, processing fees, etc.

808 Library card accounts were either renewed or created during amnesty. This does not include Internet Only cards. Out of the 808, new library cards accounted for 257. The rest were renewals.

Source: Dayna Williams-Capone, executive director of the Victoria Public Library