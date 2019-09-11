The Yoakum Fire Department flies the American flag from its ladder truck Wednesday in honor of the first responders who died and served during the 9/11 attacks and its aftermath. H-E-B employees also served lunch to the Yoakum first responders as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
