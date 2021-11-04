A holiday promotion that started in 2020 to help local businesses get through COVID-19 returns this year with an expanded lineup that will have residents shopping small across Victoria.
The “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” giveaway, sponsored by the City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, invites residents to visit participating businesses to collect stamps in a promotional booklet. No purchase is necessary.
Residents who collect at least 10 stamps will be entered into a drawing to win one of five gift bags filled with items from local businesses.
To receive a stamp booklet with a list of participating businesses, visit explorevictoriatexas.com or the Convention & Visitors Bureau, 700 N. Main St., Suite 101, or call 361-485-3116 to request a booklet by mail. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
More than 40 local businesses across Victoria are participating in the promotion, about twice as many as last year.
“The businesses who participated last year had a very positive experience, and their word-of-mouth endorsement helped us expand the program this year,” said CVB Director Joel Novosad. “The great thing about this promotion is that no purchase is necessary, so everyone can participate, and our retailers will see increased foot traffic and expose their businesses to new customers.”
Victoria Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Lyon added that the program will help Victoria’s economy by encouraging consumers to visit local merchants.
“This is a great effort by our Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Chamber of Commerce is excited to be a part of it,” Lyon said.
Completed booklets must be returned to the Convention & Visitors Bureau in person, by mail or by emailing explorevictoriatexas@victoriatx.gov by Dec. 20. The drawing for the gift bags will be hosted Dec. 21 on the Explore Victoria Texas Facebook page, and winners will be contacted by the city staff.
To learn more about Victoria’s local businesses and to plan a shopping trip during the holiday season or at any time of year, call the Convention & Visitors Bureau at 361-485-3116.
