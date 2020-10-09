Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller was elected president the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas this week, according to a news release from Zeller.
The statewide organization, which was founded in 1923, has over 1,200 active members representing the state's 254 counties. The association focuses on promoting better business methods in county government, along with active participation in governmental affairs.
“We’ve made real progress in Victoria County this year overcoming the impacts of COVID-19, improving services, streamlining operations and using innovation to better serve people. Everyone in Texas is in a county no matter where they are, so it makes sense that we work together to ensure we’re prepared to meet the needs of county residents today and respond to the challenges of tomorrow,” Zeller said in the release.
All officers of the County Judges and Commissioners Association are required to have previously served as president of a regional county association in Texas. They receive no compensation for their service. Their role in the association is to help direct its priorities, which in the coming year include supporting law enforcement and public safety efforts, limiting the burden of unfunded state and federal mandates on local taxpayers, and improving transportation infrastructure in Texas counties.
As president, Zeller will be responsible for presiding over all association meetings, appointing committees, and working with the executive board of the association to prepare an annual budget.
“I’m honored to have the continued trust of my colleagues from all across Texas, and to help lead the statewide efforts of this association as its new president. While we live in unprecedented times, Texas counties have been leading the way and meeting the needs of Texans since counties began forming in the 1830s. County government is one of the solid foundations of our state, and I look forward to helping build on that foundation with everyone in the County Judges & Commissioners Association,” Zeller said.
An eighth-generation Texan, Zeller was the first Republican to be elected Victoria County judge since Reconstruction. He has served in that role since Jan. 1, 2015.
(1) comment
Congratulations judge
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.