DeTar Healthcare System is set to hold a grand opening for its new cancer center from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at DeTar Hospital Navarro.
The grand opening will allow community members to tour the new facility, talk to the doctors working there and see the ribbon cut on Victoria's new cancer center.
"It really showcases our one-stop approach to patient care, which includes having our physicians, our radiation and medical oncologists, as well as our other team members and technology available in a single department of the hospital," said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson. "It has its own separate entrance, and everything is housed right there."
The convenience of centralizing everything is expected to benefit patients greatly, Barefield said.
"The fact that everything is in one location and that patients don't have to move from their doctor's office to another area of the hospital for a test and to another area for treatment, it's just beneficial," she said.
The center has been operating for a while, but with the grand opening, it will be the first time everything is in place for the center, Barefield said. The center was competed January.
The event is expected to start promptly with a welcoming, blessing of the center, ribbon cutting and then tours, she said.
This is the second cancer center in Victoria County, joining Citizens Medical Center's cancer center.
"This expands the services we're able to do locally," Barefield said. "It offers more choices, more local choices and quality care ... One of the beauties of either program in town would be that there are resources here that we will work with physicians in other communities to make sure you are getting the care you need close to your home community."