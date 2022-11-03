Grief is usually associated with the death of a loved one but can follow any loss — loss of a pet, job, home or health, divorce, or even the loss of expectations — a Victoria counselor said Wednesday, but there is hope for recovery through therapy and support.
“Anything that is lost and cannot be returned can cause grief,” Laurel Graham, a local licensed professional counselor, said. “There is even grief associated with the political divisions we’re seeing in our country. Relationships are ended over it. People who are in addictions may grieve over the loss of what might have been. People who lose a job, pet or home, grieve.”
The holidays, Graham said, are a tumultuous time for people experiencing grief.
“I had a delightful client many years ago who used to say, ‘Ah Christmas, that wonderful time of year when the whole dysfunctional family gets together.’ There is much more truth to that than probably any of us would like to admit to,” Graham said.
The grief a person may be feeling could be accentuated by the stress or loneliness of the season.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., offers a grief support group once a month, every second Saturday, from 10-11:30 a.m.
The group is all inclusive, Pastor Lalahery Andriamihaja said, and welcomes anyone from the community.
“Anyone who is struggling with loss of any kind, loss of a job, loss of a home, a loved one, is welcome,” Andriamihaja, known by his parishioners as simply Pastor La, said Wednesday. “The group members share how they’ve coped with their losses and support one another.”
The group has a spiritual component based largely on Matthew 11:28-30, Andriamihaja said.
The scripture reads: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
“Sometimes, people experiencing grief feel that it is theirs alone to bear,” Andriamihaja said. “This group says that we are here to shoulder it together. Don’t shoulder it alone. Don’t feel bad that you can’t shoulder it alone, because you’re not supposed to.”
Graham said her church, Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanley St., will hold an event at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, online and in person, called Blue Christmas, for those who are carrying grief through the Christmas season.
“Blue Christmas is for those folks who are not feeling Christmassy,” the Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt said. “Whether it's because of the loss of job, spouse, loss of a promotion they wanted, any type of loss. It’s a very low-key service. We pray. We light candles. We celebrate communion and sing ‘Silent Night.’”
Kester-Schmidt said many more people attend online than in person.
“I’ve been doing this service since 2007 and what I’ve found is that folks in the church are embarrassed to come and let someone know that they are less than OK. In one instance, we had two people in person while the online service had 82. Oftentimes, people don’t want others to know they are struggling. Sometimes you don’t know someone is struggling. You say ‘how are you,’ they say ‘fine’ and we walk on. We have to engage.”
Graham said holidays cause people to feel loss more acutely, even accentuating when a relationship is “just not what we want it to be.”
She once told a married couple, struggling with extended family issues, that they should go on a cruise “from about Nov. 20th until the new year,” she said.
That’s extreme, though, she added. Some people may just need the help found in counseling or these church resources. She cautioned people should not rush recovery.
“People will usually have to cycle trough a whole year of birthdays, holidays, special days, before they start to feel whole again,” Graham said.