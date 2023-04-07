Rainfall in the Hill Country and east of San Antonio that drained into the Guadalupe River will cause flooding this weekend in Victoria and Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, a flood warning will be in effect from Friday through Wednesday.

Meteorologist Waylon Collins said on Friday the Guadalupe will hit 26 feet in Bloomington by Monday afternoon and will reach 27.8 feet in Victoria by Sunday evening.

In Bloomington, this means irrigation, oil well pumps and batteries will likely be underwater, he said. "Livestock could be cut off and drown."

In Victoria, water will flow into Saxet Lake Park and cover Fordyce Road, with portions of park inaccessible. Water also will cross Fordyce at the large culvert between the lakes. In addition, water is forecast to flow under the U.S. Business 59 relief bridges and will flood portions of Riverside Park, especially the field across from the Texas Zoo and the baseball fields and stadium, which will be inaccessible.

"There was a great deal of rain that fell upstream in the Hill Country," Collins said, explaining as much as 8 inches fell in the region and smaller amounts fell east of San Antonio, contributing to the floodwaters now heading downstream.

River waters should return to normal by Wednesday.

Collins said while the river has reached this level many times over the years in both cities, the most recent was in late August and early September of 2017, amid the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. On Aug. 31, 2017, the waters in Victoria reached 31.25 feet and the next day in Bloomington the river topped off at 29.01 feet.

In October 2021, the river reached 29.9 feet in Victoria and 27.09 feet in Bloomington, Collins said.

The weather service website reminds motorists that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," it says.