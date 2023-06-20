The goal of the Innovation Collective is for individuals and businesses to experience the vibrant pulse of Victoria, a city on the rise.
This city is seeing growth and innovation weekly as new and established industries converge and thrive in our community. To encourage, inspire, and foster this growth, Innovation Collective has championed local startups, organized engaging events and hosted transformative workshops — all to empower entrepreneurs and propel small businesses toward success.
As the beating heart of Victoria continues to pulse with energy, a need has arisen — a space where dreamers can gather, work, network and transform their ideas into flourishing, scalable enterprises.
Enter the Innovation Collective's new Den, an oasis of collaboration and creativity set in downtown Victoria. With doors wide open, we're eagerly inviting tenants and members who seek a dynamic co-working environment to this new space.
Beyond the allure of a flexible and convenient alternative to traditional office spaces, Den members can work with a community of like-minded individuals who provide support, mentorship and networking opportunities.
Being a member of a collaborative workspace can ignite creativity, breed innovation and ignite the sparks of serendipitous networking. This is about more than physical space, it offers members a support system of other nerd friends and fellow creators, mentors and potential collaborators.
Together in the Den, members can fuel their growth, empower themselves to expand their businesses, acquire new skills and forge powerful connections. The Den serves as a third place where imagination flourishes and dreams take flight, offering a nurturing environment to cultivate ideas, forge relationships and give birth to industry-shaping ventures.
Amenities beyond coworking and board rooms will be accessible by members only.
The unique workspaces, community support and focus on innovation make it the perfect choice for entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to make an impact in their industry. I'd love for you to join the vibrant pulse at 120 S. Main St. in downtown Victoria; and to be a part of the events, opportunities and life-changing experiences, curated by Innovation Collective.
To join, reach out to me at karissa@innovationcollective.co.
Get your big idea out of your head and into the world.