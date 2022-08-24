The Gulf Bend Center Board of Directors unanimously approved on Tuesday the transition of financial administrator duties from current Chief Financial Officer Anna Arage to interim CFO Kasie Mundine, effective Sept. 9.
Arage served as Gulf Bend Center's CFO for almost a decade and will be leaving the center for a deputy chief financial officer position at Integral Care in Austin.
Mundine has served as controller with Gulf Bend for six years, which provides for a smooth transition for the center as Arage moves on to Integral Care, center Executive Director Jeff Tunnell said.
"From my position, she's done an awesome job since I've been here," Tunnell said.
As for Arage, he praised her work for the last decade.
"She has helped strengthen our financial positions, our financial reports, and through that she has the opportunity to go to Austin to work for Integral Care," Tunnell said. "I know Anna will do them a great job over there, and I wish her all the best, just like anybody else with Gulf Bend. If somebody wants to move for greater opportunity, we will always support them. With that being said, maybe she can find us some money and grants while in Austin."
Arage appreciated the good-natured jokes and well wishes from the board.
"You won't get complete rid of me," she said, noting Integral Care is a sister center. "I'll have lots of challenges along the way, but I'm looking forward to it."
The board also approved renewal of contract services with Mission Psychology for two years, at $152,000 per year.
Mission Psychology is contracted to help fill gaps in services, Tunnell said.
These services include psychological assessments, adaptive testing, determination of intellectual disability testing and behavioral support services, according to the agenda item.
