The Gulf Bend Center is expected to hold an open house to showcase its completed first-floor renovations 4- 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
The open house comes almost two years after the center approved $3.6 million in renovation costs for the project, which will bring the center in line with modern standards.
"Technology-wise the investment that we're putting in gives staff the tools that they need to help the community and taking an obsolete work environment and making it more user-friendly," center Executive Director Jeff Tunnell said.
The renovations of the clinic is more open, and there is a children's area now as well as separate lobbies for adult and child patients, he said.
The technology additions are expected to help the center as many of its providers work remotely, Tunnell said.
"It's given us a better environment to work in, provide services and working with our customers," he said.
Those attending the open house will get to see all these renovations as well as how they set up the center for greater success, Tunnell said.
There will be a Victoria Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the renovation at 4:30 p.m. to also mark the occasion.
"We're excited for our community. We're excited to show off what has been accomplished through the tremendous amount of donation," Tunnell said. "Our board put almost 50% of the funds to be able to do this, and our community through the various foundations and individuals helped cover almost all of it."
Tunnell encourages people to see the results of those donations and meet with staff.
"We are doing a lot of different services in the community, and this is a way to show off what the staff have been doing and what our community is getting out of Gulf Bend," Tunnell said.