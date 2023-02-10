Community members tour the crisis response team's work station Thursday afternoon. Prior to the renovation, the team worked separated, said Tracy Chase, director of program operations. The renovations bring the team together, making communication and response easier.
Tracy Chase showcases to a community tour group the crisis reception area Thursday afternoon. The area gives those who are going through crisis a place they can come in without judgement, complete with a back entrance, Chase said.
Community members tour the crisis response team's work station Thursday afternoon. Prior to the renovation, the team worked separated, said Tracy Chase, director of program operations. The renovations bring the team together, making communication and response easier.
Tracy Chase showcases to a community tour group the crisis reception area Thursday afternoon. The area gives those who are going through crisis a place they can come in without judgement, complete with a back entrance, Chase said.
The Gulf Bend Center unveiled its completed first-floor renovations to the public Thursday afternoon. More than 50 people, including community leaders, came out to congratulate officials and support the center.
The center's $3.6 million renovation project is designed with growth in mind and brings enhancements that have already paid dividends for patient care.
The project, which was half paid for by donations from the community, features separate waiting rooms for adults and children, new assessment rooms equipped for both in-person and telehealth visits, new workstations for case managers and the crisis response team, space for group therapy and patients in crisis, community rooms and a new drive-through pharmacy.
Community members tour the crisis response team's work station Thursday afternoon. Prior to the renovation, the team worked separated, said Tracy Chase, director of program operations. The renovations bring the team together, making communication and response easier.
Tracy Chase showcases to a community tour group the crisis reception area Thursday afternoon. The area gives those who are going through crisis a place they can come in without judgement, complete with a back entrance, Chase said.
Community members tour the crisis response team's work station Thursday afternoon. Prior to the renovation, the team worked separated, said Tracy Chase, director of program operations. The renovations bring the team together, making communication and response easier.
Tracy Chase showcases to a community tour group the crisis reception area Thursday afternoon. The area gives those who are going through crisis a place they can come in without judgement, complete with a back entrance, Chase said.
"When you have something standing here like Gulf Bend Center, it's a true testament that we have a caring community and that we identify problems and we address those problems and want to fix people and help people along the way so that we move on together into the future," said Jeff Lyon, Victoria Chamber of Commerce president.
The renovations has already produced results for the center with the improved technology. Patients are able to access treatment faster through the new assessment room, said center Executive Director Jeff Tunnell.
Tunnell thanked the community for stepping up and making it a reality.
"We're proud that we were able to finish and bring this to the community and help people and their needs," he said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.