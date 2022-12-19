H-E-B plans to feed thousands of Victoria residents at its annual Feast of Sharing event, which comes to Victoria on Wednesday.
The event, which is open to the public, will include a free "Texas-style holiday meal," live music, entertainment and family friendly activities, according to an H-E-B news release.
It will be held at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
"The holidays are a special time and for H-E-B the event is a way to bring together family, friends, and neighbors while showing appreciation to our loyal customers," the release said.
Guests will also be able to get free flu shots from the store's pharmacy team, while supplies last.
The year 2022 is the 32nd year of the Feast of Sharing event, which was launched in 1918. H-E-B expects to feed over 5,000 people in Victoria, as well as 340,000 meals across Texas and Mexico.