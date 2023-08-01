In Texas, this week marks the start of high school football practice in helmets and shoulder pads. And while student athletes begin to prepare for the state’s favorite pastime, their classmates responsible for Friday-night soundtracks are already in swing.
On July 17, the Victoria East High School marching band began preseason camp, taking to the painted lines of the school’s parking lot under a blistering Texas sun.
The first two weeks are filled with groundwork, as the group mostly spends its time split behind indoor music rehearsal and outdoor marching fundamentals. Under the helm of veteran director Carlos Gonzalez, what’s being learned early on is the same as it is every year.
For this year’s halftime show, the band is focused on something new and meaningful with a performance entitled “Perspectives,” which focuses on those dealing with mental health issues.
“Over the last few years, mental health in general has been an issue,” Gonzalez said. “I want to bring that to the forefront and say, ‘Hey, look, it may not be OK, but it's going to be OK.’”
The tunes selected to fit this theme fit the old and new, starting with the classic Swan Lake and then rounding things out with pop songs like Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” and Coldplay’s “Fix You.”
Because of the early start of Aug. 9 for Victoria school this year, the director said he and his team have tried to get a jump start earlier this year with music rehearsal. The hope is to knock out as many music fundamentals as possible now, so by the season opener, the band is ready to play to a crowd.
Gonzalez said his forte with the marching band is mainly on the musical side of things, which is why he surrounds himself with others to focus on marching technique for a squad of around 120 members.
Meredith De Leon serves as the assistant director of bands at East. Prior to joining staff, De Leon marched with the elite Crossman Drum and Bugle Corps, awarding her some significant acumen in teaching high-schoolers marching skills. De Leon said she applies much of what she learned with Crossman in 2018 to her work with the Might Titan Band.
“So much of it,” De Leon said. “Even the exercises they're doing right now … I brought that here and in the past few years and I've noticed that it's really improved their overall flow.”
De Leon said she believes that each year the group’s success is predicated on the skill and attention of its newest players and its most-seasoned veterans. For the upcoming season, she said the group has major talent in both groups.
“The seniors and the freshmen determine what kind of year it will be,” she said. “Everyone looks up to the seniors and the freshmen are the future. We have a really good freshman-senior sandwich this year.”
A typical preseason marching practice features De Leon directing the groups marching drills up close, walking between lines of students and shouting directions. She said the process can be grueling and the casual observer might not understand how much work a band puts in to prepare for an upcoming season.
“People sometimes think it's easier than it is,” De Leon said. “It's a slow burning process, and it's much more difficult than some might think, being out here in the sun on this pavement.”
Gonzalez, De Leon and other staffers each hold significant responsibility in getting the group into shape, but so do its student leaders.
Just like in sports, continuity is important, and students like Nicholas Molina, one of the group’s drum majors, is a major part in passing on fundamentals to the next generation of marchers.
“My job is to nitpick, basically,” Molina, a senior at East, said.
A former trombone player in the band, Molina said in his new leadership position he’s pretty happy with the way the group is looking early on.
“To be honest, from the progress that I've been seeing, it looks really good,” Molina said. “I’m really excited to see how it keeps (developing).”
This week, the band is finally able to start learning the drill for the halftime show. Each member will be given a chart, and from there, the group will take part in the step-by-step process of perfecting their show, with the goal of crescendoing in October when they go to competition.
The band’s director said he is excited for that process to begin and for supporters to see the show come together on the field.
“We like to think that people are there for the football team, but they stay for the halftime show,” Gonzalez said, before echoing a phrase commonly uttered by marching bands everywhere. “Halftime is our time.”