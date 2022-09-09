HALLETTSVILLE - Toward the end of the blessing service, as the Rev. Herb Beyer spoke the benediction, dark clouds flashed with lightning and circled Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium.
The Hallettsville Area Ministerial Alliance sponsored the Back-to-School Service of Blessing Wednesday evening in Hallettsville.
At least 100 people, including teachers and other school staff, as well as families and students, attended the service under a threat of rain that held off long enough for the ceremony to finish.
Just before he spoke the closing prayer, Beyer, of Tri-County Cooperative Ministries, commented about what the storm clouds encircling the stadium promised.
"I got cows in the field just like some people," he said. "I know they appreciate the rain."
As the ceremony ended around 8 p.m. and people shuffled out of the stands, a light drizzle pattered the metal benches.
The skies held back, however, for the duration of the ceremony which began at 7 p.m. with a rendition of "My Country 'tis of Thee" played by the local Christian band Sonday Boys Plus One.
Church officials from eight congregations officiated, led by Beyer and the Rev. Jared Stillions.
The Rev. Patrick Melton, from the First United Methodist and Mossy Grove Churches, gave the gospel sermon in which he declared the 2022-2023 school year to be a year of "joy and love."
"As people from my church could tell you, I am an interactive preacher," Melton said to the audience. "When I ask a question, I expect an answer."
Later, he said there would be a pop-quiz because this was, after all, a back-to-school sermon.
The audience engaged with Melton, shouting out responses and chuckling at his antics. He later told them what he called a "bad dad joke."
"If Jesus is divine, what are we?" He asked, after reading from John 15:5-7, which reads in part, "I am the vine, you are the branches."
The audience seemed puzzled and waited for the punch line.
"If Jesus is da-vine," Melton annunciated, "then we are da-branches!"
After Melton's sermon, Stillions, pastor of St. Peter Lutheran Church, gave the "invitation to give to LAMB (Lavaca Assistance Ministry Body)," and a collection was taken.
The service was closed out with several prayers, asking for blessings on school districts, school board members, administrators and principals, teachers, all other school employees, students and families.
Then, the storm clouds moved in, the final hymn played and the benediction was spoken.
Louise Keil called herself a "native of Hallettsville since 1949" and said she attended the service Wednesday evening to support her grandson who is a freshman. He plays baseball for Hallettsville. Several members of her family attended the service with her and, she said, have attended each new school year for many years.
Joanne Bludau, superintendent of Hallettsville ISD, expressed gratitude for the service afterward.
"I think it's just a really great team effort by all the pastors and everyone in the community to pull everyone together to do this for our staff and for our students," she said. "And we can take all the blessings and all the prayers we can get. We are truly blessed in Hallettsville and I am very thankful."
