EDNA — A man drown in Lake Texana east of Edna on Saturday evening while out on a pontoon boat with two friends, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said.

Donnie Hart Jr., 41, of Hallettsville, was on the pontoon boat, on the east side of the lake, Saturday evening with two other friends, Janica said. A flotation device blew off the boat and Hart jumped in the water to swim after the device, according to authorities.

The wind continued to blow the flotation device further from the boat and Hart became fatigued, Janica said. He called out to his two friends still on the boat to help him, but by the time they reached Hart, he was under the water.

A Ganado Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy. It is unclear whether Hart and his companions had been drinking. Hart’s parents and wife have been informed of his drowning, Janica said.

Winds at Lake Texana will be in the 13 mph to 16 mph range on Monday. These are moderate breezes, according to the Beaufort Wind Scale, which can lift small branches and cause waves.