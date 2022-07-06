When a Hallettsville man jumped into Lake Texana to retrieve a flotation device, which had blown free of a pontoon boat his family had anchored near shore, no one sensed the danger until it was too late.

Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said Tuesday that Donnie Hart Jr., 41, drowned about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after growing fatigued in the water. Hart had called out for help, Janica said, but the family was in an isolated spot of the lake, and it took them some time to find assistance.

Hart's body was recovered floating on the surface of the lake, three hours later, at about 6:30, Janica said.

An autopsy was underway, and the investigation was open, as of Tuesday evening.

Hart's wife and sister-in-law, who were both nearby, said Hart was a good swimmer, and neither woman is sure what happened to cause him to drown.

Kara Hart, Hart's wife, said she, her husband, their three children, Hart's brother as well as his wife and child were out at the lake Saturday. On the way to the lake, the family had stopped to purchase water toys, including an inflatable swim ring, Hart's wife said.

Hart's wife said she blew up the device in their vehicle on the way to the lake, and Hart told her not to lose it.

He "didn't want her to waste her breath," she said.

At the lake, the family anchored their pontoon boat on shore, where they planned to relax and enjoy the water, Hart's wife said. It was breezy at the lake and the waves were choppy.

A wind picked up the flotation device and blew it off of the boat and out onto the lake. Hart and his 13-year-old daughter, Emme Hart, lifted the anchor and piloted the boat onto the lake to retrieve the swim ring.

Hart's wife said her daughter said she could have reached down and grabbed the swim ring at one point, but Hart told her not to because he "didn't want her to fall in and drown."

At some point, Hart jumped into the water and swam after the flotation device, which had drifted farther from the boat. After a number of minutes, Hart became exhausted and called for help. Hart's wife said her daughter did not know how to operate the boat, which had also drifted away from Hart.

Hart was in the water for about 15 minutes, Hart's wife said, when he went under.

All of the family's cell phones were on the boat, and they were unable to call emergency services. Hart's wife said she walked along the shore to another group with a boat and asked them to go out and help her daughter, who was now alone on the boat and had watched her father drown.

Hart and his wife have three children, Emme, 13; Trae, 12; and Kolton, 6. All three children were at the lake when their father drowned.

"He loved us so much," Hart's wife said while weeping. "So much that he wanted to get that flotation device back for me. He was that type of person. It was just a stupid $5 floaty."

She said her daughter is doing her best to deal with the trauma of watching her dad drown. She will need counseling, her mother said.

Hart's sister-in-law, Jordan Hart, also said the pontoon boat was "stopped off shore" and the flotation device was tied to the side of the boat but broke free and flew off into the water.

She said the waves were fairly rough when Hart and his daughter piloted the boat to retrieve the swim ring.

Hart's sister-in-law said the family watched — unable to help — from the shore as Hart drowned.

"It wasn't supposed to happen this way," the sister-in-law said. "We pretty much watched him drown. I couldn't tell you when emergency people arrived. It was all a daze after that."

She said Hart was not drinking at the time of the drowning.

Hart was a contract worker for an oil field operation. He was born in Yoakum and lived for years in Corpus Christi. At the time of his death, he was living in Hallettsville.

His family will have a visitation Thursday at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 1477 Carl Ramert Drive.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home, 7372 Farm-to-Market Road 531.

Hart will be buried in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 302 Hope St. in Yoakum.