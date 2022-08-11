Hallettsville shoppers looking for clothes, jewelry and household products have an independently owned option in the form of Saved by Grace, an affordable reselling shop which just moved into a new space.
Saved by Grace offers all their clothes — with the exception of T-shirts carrying the shop’s logo — for only a dollar.
Its owner, Jamie Camacho, said the idea is to give Hallettsville residents the option to buy clothes, including nice ones, without having to spend a lot of money.
“We make sure to have nice, clean clothes, and all the clothes sell for a dollar. I want to help people and it doesn’t matter the name brand of it,” she said. “I don’t care if it’s Louis Vuitton or Michael Kors.”
Angie Soto, one of the customers in the store Tuesday morning, was picking up a purchase and said she appreciated the chance to save money on their purposes.
“I love to come to resale places,” she said. “You have to save money when you can.”
Camacho said she was inspired by her experience growing up in a family without many resources.
“My parents always did garage sales and reselling, thrift stores and stuff like that, which sometimes was embarrassing, growing up and having to wear used stuff,” she said.
After a vehicle crash left her unable to work as a nurse during her recovery, she started selling items on Facebook, which apparently took off, and she decided to move the operation into a physical space in 2019.
Then, that operation took off, too.
“We outgrew it within a month,” Camacho said. “It grew, and then an opportunity came open to get another, there was another location right in front of us, and we got that, so it was like double the size, but the ultimate goal was eventually to buy a house and fix it up.”
That ultimate goal was met earlier this month, as Saved by Grace moved into its current location at 206 Liveoak St. in Hallettsville. Each area of the building roughly corresponds to a different item the store sells, with clothing, jewelry, houseware, and bath and body items getting their own space.
Since her crash, Camacho has started to work part-time as a nurse, so the store’s hours can be somewhat irregular, but when it's open, it’s more than just a used clothing store.
“People come in and sit here and we have cake in. I always do free coffee, sweet tea, have snacks, people come in and just sit and chat,” she said. “I have some little ladies that come in and stay all day, and just browse around and sit down and have cake, and it’s just somewhere to go and something to do.”
A lot of the store’s items come from donations, Camacho said, like from garage sales in the area that don’t sell all their items, while some things she buys for sale or in bulk in order to resell.
Another shopper browsing though Saved by Grace on Tuesday said she liked the wall decorations the store sells, and that she though it helped her save some money.
"It's so hard these days," Mary Rosas said.
One of Camacho’s goals for the store is also spiritual, as shown by the mention of grace in its name — though some people incorrectly assumed it meant her name was grace, she said.
“It’s more of a ministry,” she said multiple times, adding that she tries to give out or sell Bibles for cheap.
“To me it’s all about God, I mean that’s what this whole thing is based on,” Camacho said. “... It’s just needing somebody to talk to and just being able to be there for them, I think.”
