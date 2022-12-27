Hallettsville police identified a victim in the Dec. 19 shooting outside a local Walmart.
Jenna Allen's identity was confirmed by her father, Josh C. Allen, during an interview with officers, according to a Hallettsville Police Department Facebook post on Thursday.
Police said they knew her identity before speaking with her father but did not publicly identify her to protect the integrity of the investigation.
At 1:50 p.m. Dec. 19, Hallettsville police were dispatched to the Lavaca Medical Center where Allen was being treated for a gunshot, as earlier reported.
Allen told police she was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart, 1506 N. Texana St., next to the medical center.
Allen was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio where she underwent surgery to have a bullet removed. The surgery was successful and Allen was expected to make a full recovery, according to the post.
Hallettsville police retrieved evidence from University Hospital, and the case was under investigation Tuesday.
Allen had since been released from the hospital.
Police said the Texas Rangers will assist in the investigation.